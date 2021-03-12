Rashami Desai goes bold with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit black gown

Actor Rashami Desai, who is known for her work in several popular shows and movies, has been making waves after her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

Today, Rashami Desai posted a few pictures on her Instagram page where in she was seen dressed in black thigh-high slit dress with a plunging neckline.

She kept her makeup dewy with poker straight hair in a side partition. She accessorized her look with golden hoops and teamed her look with nude peep-toe heels.

We are obsessed with this dangerous black look and we can't wait to recreate something like this our next big evening!

In a recent interview, she talked about the ground reality of the television industry. She believes that influential people get better projects and the way the industry of cinema works is at times humiliating. In her opinion, the lines between the mediums are now blurring but some people still distinguish television actors from Bollywood actors.

