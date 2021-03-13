Masaba Gupta shares a rare childhood picture featuring her parents Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards

Late on Friday night, designer Masaba Gupta went down the memory lane and shared a major throwback picture. She shared a picture from her childhood days featuring her parents and another of her grandparents.

Masaba shared a picture from when she was a baby. In the picture she can be seen lying on mother Neena Gupta's lap while her father Sir Vivian Richards looks on. Neena looks gorgeous in a red and white silk saree with a big bindi on her forehead. The second picture shared by Masaba is of Neena Gupta's parents.

"My world. My blood," Masaba captioned the post.

Meanwhile, in a post prior to the above, Masaba talked about her roots and identity. "When I am asked who I am I never really have an answer. My grandfather was from Benaras, my mother is from old Delhi. My great-grandmother, from Lahore. And my father from the Caribbean. But I have my eyes on the world. Then how can I be just one thing?," she wrote.

Neena Gupta and the former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards were in a relationship in the 1980s. They became parents to Masaba in 1989. Neena raised Masaba as a single mother in India. Neena married Vivek Mehra at the age of 48.

