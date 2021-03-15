Oscars 2021: Mank leads Academy Awards nominations; Chadwick Boseman receives nod posthumously

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards are finally here. After much delay due to the pandemic, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the Academy Award nominations in a two-part live presentation on Monday via global live stream. Riz Ahmed bagged the Best Actor nod for Sound Of Metal whereas Minari's Steven Yeun became the first Asian-American to bag the nomination. Two women directors Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) have been nominated making it the most women directors to be nominated in the category.

Here's the full list of nominations:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Best Actress In A Leading Role

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)

Best Costume Design

Emma, Alexandra Byrne

Mank, Trish Summerville

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Ann Roth

Mulan, Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Costume Design

Emma, Alexandra Byrne

Mank, Trish Summerville

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Mulan, Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Sound



Greyhound, Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff SawyerMank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew KuninNews of the World, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael FentumSoul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince CaroSound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World, Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Film Editing

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

Best International Feature Film

Another Round(Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma, Marese Langan

Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry

Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio, Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

Best Production Design

The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton

Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reveal that they will be announcing the nominees on March 15

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results