Oscars 2021: Mank leads Academy Awards nominations; Chadwick Boseman receives nod posthumously

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards are finally here. After much delay due to the pandemic, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the Academy Award nominations in a two-part live presentation on Monday via global live stream. Riz Ahmed bagged the Best Actor nod for Sound Of Metal whereas Minari's Steven Yeun became the first Asian-American to bag the nomination. Two women directors Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) have been nominated making it the most women directors to be nominated in the category.
Here's the full list of nominations:
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor In A Leading Role
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
Best Actress In A Leading Role
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)
Best Costume Design
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Mank, Trish Summerville
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Ann Roth
Mulan, Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Sound
Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin
News of the World, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum
Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro
Sound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer
The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Film Editing
The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
Best International Feature Film
Another Round(Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma, Marese Langan
Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio, Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy
Best Production Design
The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon
Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez
Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers
