Beyoncé stuns in silver metal mesh gown by Burberry’s Riccardo Tisci after making history at Grammys 2021

Beyoncé made history at the 63rd Grammy Awards by winning for the 28th time and becoming the most awarded female artist ever. For the ceremony, the queen wore a black leather mini dress, but for the dinner night she switched into a glitzy dress.

She was seen donning a long-sleeve gown coated in endless sequin adorned with matching headpiece and mesh veil. The silver metal mesh gown was by Burberry’s Riccardo Tisci. The gown was fully layered in a gem- coated corset and a long hem giving it a sleek finish.

She completed the look with drop diamonds earrings from Larraine Schwartz and high platform heels. The singer went with subtle makeup with soft eyes and nude lips, Bey kept her hair all open down from the top. In the pictures, Beyonce posed with Jay-Z post celebrations of the Grammy award.

“Thank you guys so much,” she said after winning her 28th Grammy and making history. “Oh my god. I am so honoured. I am so excited. Thank you, guys. As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. It has been such a difficult time so I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world. This is so overwhelming. I’ve been working for my whole life, since nine years old, and I can’t believe this happened. This is such a magical night. Thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching, two daughters and my son, y’all are all watching. Congratulations Blue. She won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you, and I’m so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommys. Y’all are my babies. And I'm so proud of y’all. I love you so much, my rock. Enjoy your night. Thank you.”

Beyoncé’s 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy also won her first Grammy on Sunday night.

