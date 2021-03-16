Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan turn bakers, posts pictures of their first attempt at baking cookies together

New mom Kareena Kapoor Khan has been enjoying her maternity leave and spending some quality time with her family. The actress gave birth to a baby boy only recently and her adventures with Taimur have only begun. Being one of the most active celebrities on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently shared one of the cutest pictures of Taimur Ali Khan.

The mother-son duo baked cookies representing the four of them and Taimur posed along with it. Sharing the special moment on her social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a couple of pictures of the event and wrote, “My men in a frame ❤️ Quite good looking though ???? #ChefTim #FavouriteBoys”

Take a look at her pictures, right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are yet to reveal the name and the face of their baby.

