Throwback: Irrfan Khan and Babil Khan trying to copy each other’s style is too cute to miss!

Babil Khan has been remembering his father through throwback pictures ever since his demise on April 29. The actor lost his life to cancer and his death was mourned all over the world. Being one of the most coveted actors in Bollywood and Hollywood, Irrfan Khan left people smiling with his impeccable dialogues and acting. Babil Khan and Sutapa Sikdar have been posting unseen pictures of the actor that leave his fans teary-eyed.

In his recent post, Babil Khan has shared a couple of pictures from one year apart where the father-son duo is trying to copy each other’s style and look. With Irrfan Khan sporting a long hairstyle and Babil sporting short curly hair in the first picture from 2016, their looks were reversed in the second picture from 2017. He posted the pictures with the caption, “June 2016 & June 2017. One year apart, I was trying to look like him and he was trying to look like me.”

Take a look at it right here.

