Shehnaaz Gill shares an adorable throwback picture from her Bigg Boss 13 days

Shehnaaz Gill was the adorable Punjabi Kudi on Bigg Boss 13. Addressed as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill turned the tables as she surprised her fans with her stunning and jaw-dropping physical transformation. Signing one music video after the other, Shehnaaz Gill has been living the dream and has recently even appeared in a music video with Badshah. Other than that, she has also signed her first feature film which will be produced by Diljit Dosanjh.

Even though she has become the ultimate diva, Shehnaaz Gill couldn’t help but share an adorable throwback picture from her Bigg Boss 13 days, that are sure to leave you smiling. Dressed in a pink nightdress, she’s seen poking her cheeks and the picture has left the fans swooning over her cute expressions. Take a look at it, right here.

She has recently returned from Kashmir and her pictures from the trip were absolutely mesmerizing.

