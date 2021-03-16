Samantha Akkineni keeps it regal in chanderi saree with coral embroidery for the launch of Shakuntalam

Samantha Akkineni never fails to impress the audience with her glam and impeccable style. She has captivated all of us with her beauty and versatility.

On Monday, Samantha Akkineni was seen at the launch of Shakuntalam with Dev Mohan.

For the launch event, she was spotted wearing a Chanderi Saree with coral designs. She wore a three-fourth sleeve blouse with their popular Angayal Chanderi Blouse with Chikankari designs. She kept her makeup simple and dewy with pink lips and a small bindi. She styled the look with huge Chaandbaalis. The intricate saree border and heavily embroidered blouse brocade is to die for.

“At this point of my career, Dil Raju sir and Guna sir have given me my biggest gift of my career. In 10 years of being in the film industry, it is today that I am getting to play a role, which has been my dream for a very long time. I hope I am able to give 100 percent to the project, which Guna sir is so passionate about,” Samantha Akkineni said at the launch.

Shakuntalam is directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Dil Raju.

