Esha Deol is all set to make a comeback; says she has been getting good work offers

Bollywood actress Esha Deol is all set to make a comeback to the movies. The actress had taken a break from films to look after her daughters Radhya and Miraya. But now with her daughters having grown a little older, Esha is planning on making a comeback.
Talking to an entertainment portal, Esha said that she is getting good work offers and is ready to face the camera again. The actress has also lost a lot of weight and is back to her toned self. Esha further revealed that she has been reading many scripts and has already finished one project and will start her next by June this year. Esha Deol made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with the film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe opposite
Aftab Shivdasani.
