Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan looked resplendent at their wedding in custom Sabysachi couture

Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah paved the way for himself into the cricketing world. He has been a game-changer for India. The cricketer is now a married man. He tied the knot to Sanjana Ganesan who is a TV presenter for Star Sports. They got married yesterday in a traditional Hindu ceremony and they both looked absolutely beautiful in their pink hued Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits.

Sanjana Ganesan was seen wearing a classic Sabyasachi bridal lehega with an intricately floral embroidered silk blouse. The look was accessorized with heavy jewelry made with uncut diamonds, tourmalines, emeralds and 18,000 gold.

Jasprit Bumrah was seen wearing a pale pink, raw silk sherwani paired with a tussar- georgette shawl embellished with zari border. The look was accessorized by tourmalines and gold from the heritage Sabyasachi jewelry collection.

This is the perfect pick for brides planning to get married during the summers. Beautiful pastels and florals make the look one of a kind and the easy breezy hues make it a perfect pick for your summer wedding.

