Shilpa Shetty has a fun take on ‘great minds think alike’ as she poses in front of Albert Einstein’s portrait

Shilpa Shetty is quite active on social media. Apart from sharing her fitness videos and famous Sunday binge videos, the actress also shares goofy and quirky pictures of herself. On Tuesday, Shilpa had her followers in splits with her own interpretation of the famous line ‘Great minds think alike’.
Shilpa Shetty posed in front of the portraits of renowned scientists and copied their quirky expression by sticking her tongue out with her eyes wide open. The portraits in the background also have similar expressions. "Great minds… think alike #ShilpaKaFuntra #funtimes #TakeABreak (sic),” she captioned the post.
