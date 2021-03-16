Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi says it has been his dream to work with Salman Khan

Emraan Hashmi is being said to be roped in by the makers of the Tiger franchise starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. While the latter two will be reprising their roles and Tiger and Zoya in Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi is being said to play the antagonist marking his first collaboration with the two stars and Yash Raj Films. Being one of the most coveted actors of the industry, Salman Khan undoubtedly is one of the favourites for every celebrity.
Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is about to make the franchise bigger and better.
