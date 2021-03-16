Ajay Devgn presents Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull releasing on April 8, 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

The wait is finally over, The Big Bull is all set to launch on Disney+ Hotstar multiplex on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on 8th April 2021. Ajay Devgn takes the audience through the world of The Big Bull through the teaser video.

The Big Bull is inspired by some of the shocking shifts that shook the financial fabric of India. It features Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla. The teaser was unveiled on Tuesday.

The film is directed by Kookie Gulati, and it is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma team up as co-producers. The movie is all set to stream exclusively for the subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 8th April 2021.

