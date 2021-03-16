Ajay Devgn presents Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull releasing on April 8, 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

The wait is finally over, The Big Bull is all set to launch on Disney+ Hotstar multiplex on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on 8th April 2021. Ajay Devgn takes the audience through the world of The Big Bull through the teaser video.
The Big Bull is inspired by some of the shocking shifts that shook the financial fabric of India. It features Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla. The teaser was unveiled on Tuesday.
Introducing The Big Bull… The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on 19th March. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April, stay tuned!#DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex
@juniorbachchan @Ileana_Official @nikifyinglife @s0humshah @kookievgulati @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/BytYdEntfX
— Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) March 16, 2021
ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan stars as Ganga Ram Chaudhary in Dasvi, shooting begins
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply