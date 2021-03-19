Is Alia Bhatt’s role in RRR being extended?

From an extended cameo, Alia Bhatt’s role is now being converted into a full-fledged part in S S Rajamouli’s RRR. Informed sources say Alia now has a song and dance, apart from some very dramatic moments with Ramcharan Teja and NTR Junior, though she shares a romantic relationship only with Ramcharan.

“Alia now has much more to do in RRR than was originally planned. She shot a part of her role with Rajamouli last month. She returns again to Hyderabad later this month after her shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi wraps up,” says the source.

Co-ordinating her dates with the two leading men of RRR and simultaneously shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film has been problematic for Alia. After Covid19 there has been no actor as busy as Alia in Bollywood.

Speaking of Alia’s role in RRR, director Rajamouli in an interview with me some months ago had said, “I need an actress who can stand her ground between Tarak and Charan who are extremely talented actors. By the way, this is not a triangle love story. She can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient. That is the reason I went for her. Looking forward to work with her. In large scale films it is very important that there is perfect balance between art and commerce. One cannot be sacrificed for the sake of the other. It is also very good their star status helps the pan India appeal.”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt looks ethereal as Sita in the first look of SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results