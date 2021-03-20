Hina Khan looks like a vision in a white monokini as she poses flaunting her curves

Hina Khan has been quite a fitness enthusiast and had ensured to post her workout regime during the workout. From fashion to style, Hina Khan has managed to ace all of it effortlessly. Currently vacationing in the Maldives with her beau Rocky Jaiswal, Hina Khan has been soaring the temperatures with her pictures from the trip.

Donning a white monokini, Hina Khan exudes retro vibes with her look. With a sexy pose, Hina Khan has surely soared the temperature on her getaway. The actress had appeared on Bigg Boss 14 as a toofani senior and managed to woo us with her looks. Getting ample amount of ‘Vitamin Sea’ on this trip, Hina Khan is giving us major fitness and vacation goals.

Take a look at her picture right here.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Also Read: Hina Khan dons monotone co-ords during Maldives vacation with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results