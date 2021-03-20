Dharmendra gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, watch video 

Veteran star Dharmendra, on Friday, revealed that he got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 85-year-old actor tweeted a video where he was seen getting his first shot.

"Tweet karte karte… josh aa gaya… aur main nikal gaya… vaccination lene… it's definitely not a show off… but to inspire you all… Friends, please take care (I got inspired while tweeting and went to get the vaccination)," Dharmendra tweeted.

Tweet karte karte…. josh aa gaya …aur main nikal gaya….vaccination lene …. it’s definitely not a show off…but to inspire you all….. Friends, please take care ???? pic.twitter.com/gp4lQAZr1l

— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 19, 2021

Earlier in the day, he had tweeted and reminded everyone to wear masks amid the growing cases in Maharashtra. "Mask laga kar baith….. tere tarboz koi nahin kharede ga…….lock down ko lock karna hai ….. to do gaz ki doori aur mask zarori, (wear a mask and sit, nobody is going to buy your watermelons, we have to lock the lockdown, maintain social distance and wear a mask)," Dharmendra captioned his photo.

Mask laga kar baith….. tere tarboz koi nahin kharede ga…….lock down ko lock karna hai ….. to do gaz ki doori aur mask zarori ???? pic.twitter.com/UlDcOyEuyc

— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 19, 2021

