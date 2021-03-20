Alia Bhatt dons colourful bikini, shares underwater photo from her last vacation 

Alia Bhatt is going down memory lane! The actress was on a girls' trip with her best friends in the Maldives in February. Today, she shared a throwback photo reminiscing the good times.

Alia took to Instagram to share an underwater photo of herself. Flaunting her toned figure, she was seen donning a colourful bikini. She wrote, "… it was the best day."

Currently, Alia Bhatt is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi based on Husain Zaidi's popular book Mafia Queens. She will star in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. She will also star in S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, also starring South superstars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan.

