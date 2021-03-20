Alia Bhatt dons colourful bikini, shares underwater photo from her last vacation 

Alia Bhatt is going down memory lane! The actress was on a girls' trip with her best friends in the Maldives in February. Today, she shared a throwback photo reminiscing the good times.
Alia took to Instagram to share an underwater photo of herself. Flaunting her toned figure, she was seen donning a colourful bikini. She wrote, "… it was the best day."
