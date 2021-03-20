Christopher Nolan calls Amitabh Bachchan ‘living legend’, felicitates him with FIAF award with Martin Scorsese

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) award on March 19, 2020. Ace Hollywood filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan awarded Bachchan via a virtual ceremony.

“I had the privilege of meeting this living legend a few years ago. You realise the importance of everything you have done for the preservation of India’s film heritage,” said Nolan praising Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and wrote, “I am deeply honoured to have been conferred with the 2021 FIAF Award. Thank you to FIAF and to Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan for bestowing the award on me in the ceremony today. Our commitment to the cause of saving India’s film heritage is unshakeable and Film Heritage Foundation will continue its efforts to build a nationwide movement to save our films.”

The International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) and Film Heritage Foundation presented the virtual showcase of the presentation ceremony of the 2021 FIAF Award to Amitabh Bachchan by Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan on March 19, 2021.

