Bachna Ae Haseeno pair Bipasha Basu and Ranbir Kapoor reunite for a TVC

The chemistry between Bipasha Basu and Ranbir Kapoor in Bachna Ae Haseeno is still very fresh in the minds of the audience Bipasha Basu is back again with Ranbir Kapoor to make you feel the same butterflies in your stomach as the last time. Recreating the same magic on screen, the actress has taken the internet by storm with her new advertisement with Ranbir.

The advertisement features the gorgeous diva as the girl-next-door and instantly reminds the audience of the infectious chemistry between the actors as of Bachna Ae Haseeno. Bipasha Basu looks beautiful in the advertisement. Even after being released just a few hours ago, the advertisement is already breaking the internet as netizens can't stop sharing it on their social media handles.

Take a look at it right here.

