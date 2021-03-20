Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar share a kiss during PETA India’s new vegan show at Lakme Fashion Week 2021 

Fashion and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India continued its collaboration once again with Sustainable Fashion Day, at the joint phy-gital seasonless event presented by the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, March 16 – 21. It showcased a beautiful Look Book of conscious leather-free creations that were carefully curated from numerous top brands.

“With so many wonderful Vegan shoes, bags, and jackets available today, nobody has to hurt animals for clothing and accessories. The designers and brands showcased in PETA India’s Vegan fashion Look Book know compassion is always in fashion,” said PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera.

The very interesting and unique Look Book unveiled in a fashionable format outlined a day in the life of PETA celebrity supermodel and actor Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar who are two of PETA India’s most vocal ambassadors and showcased some amazing killer looks without killing animals. The two of them shared a passionate kiss and posted the picture on Instagram.

"Every time we wear Vegan, we are choosing to be kind. I’ve teamed up with my friends at PETA India to showcase some of the many luxurious Vegan, eco-friendly materials available these days at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week” said Milind Soman.

Ankita Konwar added, "PETA India’s Vegan fashion Look Book is about showing how easy it is to look killer without killing animals.”

The celebrity pair, Milind Soman, and wife Ankita Konwar made a strong plea in the hard-hitting PETA film, to choose an alternative to leather and go for ethical options like coconut leather.

Milind moved with great style and panache from dawn to dusk, exhibiting eight trendy ensembles, which featured a line of office wear, leisure, athleisure, and date night killer looks without any cruelty to animals. Milind looked suave in a stylish, beige suit and black shirt, ruffled shirt with matching trousers, and a sharply cut black jacket. Ankita looked elegant, as she moved through the day in a tiered, summer dress, a halter, red, trapeze style mini, an asymmetrical midi, and white flouncy creation.

The trendy garments were created without fur, leather, wool, exotic skins, cashmere, mohair, or silk. The Vegan fashion featured the creations of top designers and brands like Proyog, Daisy Days, Urvashi Kaur, Outhouse, Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika, The FrouFrou Studio, Azga, Equiivalence, Ethik, Mati, Strey, A Big Indian Story, Paaduk’s, Countrymade, Kunal Anil Tanna, Jenjum Gadi, No Nasties and many more.

