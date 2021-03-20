Ridhi Dogra of The Married Woman graces the sets of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya

Riding high on the success of The Married Woman, the cast of the popular show Ridhi Dogra and Suhaas Ahuja recently graced the sets of the audience's favourite shows, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. Now that the show has been an enormous success, both Ridhi and Suhaas visited the sets of the hugely popular television shows there, produced by Balaji Telefilms. Ridhi and Suhaas, as their show characters, Astha and Hemant, had a whale of a time interacting with the actors of the television show Kumkum Bhagya including Pragya and others. The actors also played Holi with each other on the sets of Kundali Bhagya.

While Ridhi and the cast of Kumkum Bhagya shot a wonderful episode, Ridhi and Suhaas together shot two special episodes for Holi special episodes in Kundali Bhagya. The pictures that surfaced recently reveals the excitement and fun they had shooting the special episodes. The television show actors also congratulated Ridhi and Suhaas for the show's success and their impeccable performances.

The Married Woman, released on ALTBalaji on March 8 on International Women's Day, has garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics for its unconventional storyline and great performances from across the globe. The show attempted to break the shackles of societal stereotypes, and the mindset stuck around for so many years.

Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra, along with other pivotal casts, have been appreciated for their stellar performances in the show, based on celebrated author Manju Kapur's novel A Married Woman.

