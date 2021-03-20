“If Saina Nehwal had been present on the sets, I would’ve been nervous”, says Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra's Saina trailer left everyone amazed and the actor's nuanced performance as the ace badminton champion in the Amole Gupte directed biopic has already piqued interest among cine-goers. But not many know that a lot went behind the scenes to get the film ready.
Parineeti, who was in constant touch with Saina, says, “Saina was very approachable and answered all queries I had. I literally discussed everything under the sky with her, my training, fitness to if I am holding the racquet right. I wanted to look right for the part and do justice to the sport and Saina.”
Saina produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar & Front Foot Pictures' Sujay Jairaj & Rasesh Shah releases on 26th March 2021.
Also Read: The resemblance between Saina Nehwal and Parineeti Chopra in this still from Saina is uncanny
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply