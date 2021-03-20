Four More Shots Please season 3 starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J goes on floor

Four More Shots Please! starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J not only emerged as the most popular show of 2020 for Amazon Prime Video but also earned raving reviews for being a trailblazer. The showrunner, Rangita Pritish Nandy, been lauded for setting a precedent for creating a series where modern-day women call their own shots.

The third season of the show, which received an International Emmy 2020 nomination in the best comedy series category, recently went on floors. Nandy says that she feels “alive” getting back to a set after a brief hiatus owing to the Covid-19 lockdown. “There is this absolutely wonderful sense of warmth and shared history and success that we all enjoy and post the year we’ve all had, just being on set — exchanging ideas, discussing characters, celebrating the successes of the past year, even squabbling over costumes and whether to eat healthy or not on a set — it just all feels like coming home. We’ve actually grown into our own little sisterhood, men included, and that is a wonderful feeling to go to work with every day,” she elaborates.

With production houses hitting the ground running and resuming shoots, project crews and units are mandatorily required to adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines. Talking about shooting amidst the new normal, she says, “Our protocols are driven by the government’s prescribed norms and Amazon’s exhaustive list of SOPs. We’re testing exhaustively, masking for safety, using private travel modes only, there’s zero sharing of food and liquids and we’re living in a shoot bubble to keep our crew and ourselves as safe as possible. All this while we keep a close watch on the changing pandemic environment around us to devise new and additional precautions that could come into place.”

The shoot of Four More Shots Please! is currently underway in Mumbai and will continue till the end of May. Post that, the team will be shooting in another Indian city and then jet off to an overseas location.

