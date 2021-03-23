Vaani Kapoor keeps it chic & comfy in white off-shoulder crop top and jeans

Vaani Kapoor has been making waves on Instagram with her style statements. The actress' feed is filled with bold and sizzling looks!

Vaani Kapoor is the new brand ambassador of Mango brand. She recently shared a lot of sparky pictures from the brand photoshoot! A day ago, she shared a post where she is looking absolutely stunning in a red off-shoulder crop top paired up with denim blue flared jeans.

This time, Vaani teamed up with a neutral base with hues of smokey eyes, she even decided to go for nicely set hair! She captioned the post as “Red or Rad⁉️”

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, Bellbottom with Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi. She will also star in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

Also Read: Vaani Kapoor becomes the first brand ambassador of clothing brand Mango India

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results