Krystle D’Souza recalls when she met Amitabh Bachchan for the first time on set of Chehre

Producer Anand Pandit’s mystery thriller Chehre has been in the news since its inception, the movie has successfully grabbed the attention of the audience with an intriguing trailer which was launched recently by the makers of the film. Helmed by Rumy Jafry the movie stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and talented Emraan Hashmi in a mystery thriller that will lead the audience through a puzzling path stacked with mystery, anticipation, truth, allegations, defense, and struggle.

The film is power-packed with twists and turns which will keep the audience on the edge of their seats throughout. Amongst all the renowned actors in the film, actress Krystle D'souza who has bagged her first film is all set to showcase her talent on the big screen in Chehre.

Recalling the moment she met Amitabh Bachchan for the first time on the set, the actress said, “I can never forget that day, it feels like just yesterday. I went up to him and introduced myself and he introduced himself back and I said of course I know!!! He was so warm and welcoming and so jovial at the same time. We did a few line rehearsals and went straight into the take while my mom stood in a corner teary-eyed!”

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty. The film is now all set to release in the cinema houses on 9th April 2021.

Also Read: It’s the clash of Amitabh Bachchan Vs Abhishek Bachchan in the second week of April

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results