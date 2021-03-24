Hina Khan looks ecstatic as she poses in bikini bottoms and a crop top by the beach

Hina Khan has been having the time of her life in the Maldives with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. The actress has been posting aesthetic pictures of herself on a daily basis that have left us all envious of her physique and her style. Being a complete water baby, Hina Khan has been posing by the sea flaunting her perfect curves.

In the latest set of pictures, Hina Khan is seen dressed in bikini bottoms paired with a beach hat and a crop top. From being a goofball to a diva, Hina Khan gave multiple poses and her fans can’t get enough of her. Keeping her look very minimalistic, Hina Khan manages to exude class and has rightfully made her place in the beau monde.

Take a look at her pictures.

Hina Khan was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 along with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla.

