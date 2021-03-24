Rakul Preet Singh opts for white athleisure mini dress Rs. 14,500 for Tennis Premier League

Rakul Preet Singh has never failed to impress with her style and beauty. Rakul has been out and about busy with her professional commitments. Recently, she was spotted at the launch of the Tennis Premier League and she looked all things sporty and chic.

Rakul Preet Singh was seen dressed in a white athleisure mini dress from Jaw Dropping worth Rs. 14,500. The dress had a collar with two box pockets. She teamed this look with white trainers from Reebok. She kept her makeup simple and dewy with blush cheeks and pink lips. She kept her hair in a clean pony tail with a few stray curls framing her face.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will next star in Sardar Ka Grandson with Arjun Kapoor. The film will arrive on Netflix and also stars John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari and Neena Gupta.

Apart from that, she will star in Ajay Devgn’s MayDay with Amitabh Bachchan and John Abraham’s Attack.

