Hansika Motwani makes a statement in boho printed dress for her brother’s lavish wedding in Jaipur

Actress Hansika Motwami is thoroughly enjoying the wedding season. Her brother Prashant Motwani married TV actress Muskaan Nancy in a lavish ceremony that took place in Jaipur. The actress is having a blast in the wedding season glow.

Hansika posted a series of pictures in boho printed dress that had a voguish touch with the hint of traditional work on it. She got her gorgeous attire from Anamika Khanna. She accessorized her outfit with genuine big dangling earrings that matched her attire in a stunning way.

She teamed up with the glowing makeup while keeping her hair in soft curls! She completed the look with black heels and overall, let the outfit do all the talking.

You should surely go for this outfit if you want to make your aesthetic mark!

