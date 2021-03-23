Jannat Zubair recreates hilarious Instagram trend, takes Avatarify challenge with her brother Ayaan

Jannat Zubair, the popular TV and Social media creator, puts every sort of fun content to entertain her audience! Currently, the app Avatarify has taken the internet by storm. People are creating hilarious videos by bringing images to life.

Jannat Zubair joined the bandwagon and shared an Instagram reel where she is doing the trend with her brother Ayaan. As she used the app called Avatarify which can turn your photo into a video with the addition of movements in your face and guess what, Jannat experimented this trend on her brother’s face! Jannat captioned the post as “Sorry bhai????”

On the work front, Jannat Zubair was last seen in the music video ‘Caroom Ki Rani’ with Mr.Faisu!

