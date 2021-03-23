Jannat Zubair recreates hilarious Instagram trend, takes Avatarify challenge with her brother Ayaan

Jannat Zubair, the popular TV and Social media creator, puts every sort of fun content to entertain her audience! Currently, the app Avatarify has taken the internet by storm. People are creating hilarious videos by bringing images to life.
On the work front, Jannat Zubair was last seen in the music video ‘Caroom Ki Rani’ with Mr.Faisu!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)
Also Read: Jannat Zubair shares adorable pictures with her grandfather
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply