Madhuri Dixit gives modern contemporary feels by pairing a satin shirt with red lehenga skirt

Madhuri Dixit is the queen of hearts and has never fails to impress with her timeless beauty and aura. The actress is back on Dance Deewane set as a judge and shooting back to back episodes.

Madhuri Dixit looks drop dead gorgeous and looks breathtaking and as fresh as a daisy. In her latest instagram post, she was spotted wearing a satin shirt with a gemini red lehenga skirt with intricate white embroidery and teal blue zari work edged with three additional multi coloured Zardozi borders on pure silk from Patine collection.

She kept her makeup dewy and fresh with her hair tied in a half-up half-down with a few curls framing her face. She kept her accessories minimal with white and emerald chains. She looked absolutely lovely and we can't wait to style something similar for our next summery wedding!

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Kalank opposite Sanjay Dutt along side Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. She will next star in Netflix movie produced by Karan Johar.

