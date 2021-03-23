Sunny Leone makes a statement in strapless flowly gown in Kerala

Sunny Leone, who is currently in Kerala for the shooting schedule of MTV Splitsvilla 13, lit up Instagram on Monday.

The actress looked ethereal in a beige and gold gown. The beige chiffon gown with a golden sparkly corset with a tube sweetheart neckline. She kept her makeup dewy and fresh with her hair in a high baby doll ponytail. She kept her accessories simple with pearly heart earrings. She looked right out of a barbie doll movie!

In May last year, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber moved to Los Angeles from Mumbai for the safety of their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic. She turned to India after a few months.

Sunny Leone currently appears as a co-host on MTV Splitsvilla, which she has been hosting since season 7. The show is currently in its 13th season now.

