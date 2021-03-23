Makers of 83 launch official merchandise; tie-up with Kotak Mahindra for ONE-OF-ITS-KIND co-branded debit and credit cards!

In the west, official merchandise of films or film series is big business and also significant amounts to a chunk of the revenue. In India, the merchandising space with regards to the cinema is at a nascent stage. But it has got a significant boost with the help of the upcoming film 83, starring Ranveer Singh in a leading role. It is based on India’s unbelievable victory in the historic 1983 Cricket World Cup and is one of the most awaited films of 2021. Yesterday, the makers announced that they have created a unique fashion and lifestyle brand inspired by 83. For this promotional exercise, the producers, Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films have teamed up with Tennis Legend Mahesh Bhupathi’s Swag Fashions Hub Pvt Ltd.

The Brand ’83 currently offers a wide range of consumer products through its official licensees across multiple categories such as fashion, socks, home furnishings, drinkware, bean bags, home decor, wall clocks, backpacks, office stationers (writing instruments, notebooks, organizers, etc), gifting accessories, mobile covers, and accessories, co-branded debit and credit cards, face masks, etc.

The sports biopic is all set to release worldwide in cinemas on June 4, 2021. According to Vishal Sinha, CEO, Swag Fashions Hub Pvt Ltd, some products like bean bags are out of stock and reproduction is happening at a frantic pace to keep up with the demand. He also told this writer that the merchandise worth Rs. 20 crore is available in the market right now.

Those interested to buy the 83 merchandise can do so offline as well as online. Reputed brands like Spykar, @home, Supersox, William Penn, etc have come on board to sell the merchandise to consumers across the board.

Out of all the products being sold under brand 83, what really caught our eye is the 83-branded debit and credit cards. For this marketing aspect, the merchandising partners tied up with Kotak Mahindra Bank. The debit and credit cards that would be sold by Kotak will bear the iconic still of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup. Incidentally, Ranveer Singh is also the brand ambassador of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 also stars Deepika Padukone, as Kapil Dev’s wife. Actors like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, and others play the rest of the team members.

