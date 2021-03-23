Sara Ali Khan hangs out with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda and Karan Johar

Actor Sara Ali Khan was once again spotted hanging out with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. She joined the Liger star along with the producers Karan Johar and Charmee Kaur, director Puri Jagannadh, and designer Manish Malhotra for a fun night out.

Charmee Kaur shared the pictures on her Instagram and captioned the post as, "When ART brings ARTISTS together, this is what it looks like."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No. 1. The actress will next star in Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

