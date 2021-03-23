BLACKPINK’s Jennie keeps it chic in Chanel pink dress for Harper’s Bazaar Korea

BLACKPINK’s Jennie knows all ways to keep her fans happy! She has been making a statement with her style on several magazine covers. After Vogue Korea, the stunning musician will be seen on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Korea special April 2021 issue.

Fans are always hyping Jennie’s style. She is the global ambassador for Chanel and posed for the cover flaunting different Spring/Summer 2021 looks..

In one of her posts, she was donning Chanel cashmere pink and navy blue dress worth $6,550 (Rs. 4.74 lakhs approx). Jennie shared few pictures of herself from the shoot. The pink mini dress featured a shirt pattern with black pocket design and a matching belt. The singer completed the classy vibes with a sling white bag with grained calfskin and gold-tone metal worth $4,300 (Rs. 3.12 lakhs approx) and paired the look with two costume miniature jewellery worth $2,500 each (Rs. 1.8 lakhs approx each).

She went with all subtle and fresh makeup look with blushed up cheeks, graphic eyeliner and pink lips and kept her hair all open. She captioned the pictures, “strawberry milk type of girl” and we have to say it she is looking absolutely mesmerising.

After much anticipation, BLACKPINK released their highly awaited debut album titled 'The Album' on October 2 along with the music video for the lead track 'Lovesick Girls' . The album debuted at No. 2 on Billboard 200. The group also debuted its documentary on October 14, 2020.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results