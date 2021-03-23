Hansika Motwani looks regal in stunning Indian attire during her brother’s wedding

Actress Hansika Motwani is having gala time oand basking in the shaadi season glow as her brother Prashant Motwani marries TV actress Muskaan. The actress has been very active on social media and is keeping her fans updated with all the happenings at the wedding.

From dancing to Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Bade Miya Chote Miyan' at the sangeet ceremony to shaking a leg at 'Sapno Mei Milta Hai' during the baarat, Hansika is having a super fun celebration and the pictures and videos from the wedding festivities are proof of it.

Let's have a look at Hansika's wedding outfits. For the mehendi ceremony, Hansika Motwani looked like a million bucks in a magenta pink lehenga with heavy mirror work and a short cropped choli and a sheer dupatta. She kept her makeup minimal accesories and makeup. It is a perfect pick for summer weddings!

For the wedding festivities, Hansika made a statement and looked absolutely gorgeous in a red gharara with golden motifs and designs. The sheer dupatta with teal and gold embroidery completely stole the show.

For the second day of the wedding festivities, Hansika looked gorgeous and breathtaking in a white lehenga. With dewy, glittery makeup and a fresh shaadi glow, Hansika was dressed to impress!

Take a look at the videos and pictures from the wedding celebration.

