Suhana Khan’s mauve halter neck midi dress is perfect for summer outings

Suhana Khan is glowing in the Big Apple glory. She looks absolutely gorgeous. She is back in New York to complete her studies and has been sharing some amazing looks on her verified Instagram account.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is painting the town purple in her new outfit. She took to Instagram on Monday to share some bright and sunny pictures from her day out in New York.
Suhana is completing her film studies course at the New York University. She has shared pictures that show her posing with her friends with the New York skyline in the background and also showing off her purple bodycon dress from all angles.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bollywood Hungama (@realbollywoodhungama)
Also Read: Suhana Khan shows how to make grating cheese look glamorous
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply