Lady Gaga Is Dressed To Kill In House Of Gucci

Lady Gaga is looking every inch the entitled Italian socialite (bejeweled and wearing a mink coat) that she is playing in her movie House of Gucci. She must be enjoying her many costume changes. After filming scenes in Lake Como, the production has returned to Rome where their current set is near the actual Gucci store. Gaga plays the Black Widow (dubbed by the newspapers) Patrizia Reggiani, accused of hiring someone to murder her ex-husband Maurizio. Above, Al Pacino plays Aldo Gucci, Maurizio’s important uncle. The movie takes place from the 1970’s to the 90’s and judging by Al’s sideburns, this is a scene from the 70’s. Also featured in this scene was an actress playing Sophia Loren, being pursued by paparazzi. The REAL Patrizia Reggiani is already out of prison and bitterly complaining that Lady Gaga should have met her before filming started.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results