Don’t Underestimate Reese Witherspoon

We loved Reese Witherspoon in her first film, The Man in the Moon, but even then, we underestimated this southern girl. Turns out her father was a doctor and her mother a PHD, so she was blessed with smarts AND good looks. She’s been one of the highest paid actresses in the world, and now at 45, is also a successful producer (Type A Films). So it’s not surprising that she just purchased a 9,504 sq ft, 10 bath, 7 bedroom, home in Brentwood for 15.9 million. On three “park-like“ acres, no less! We were particularly enchanted by the TWO master his and hers bathrooms (the key to a successful marriage?) – HERS has a soaking tub, and the killer closet. We also love that the 1991 built house doesn’t look like a flashy McMansion- it looks homey.

Photos: Realtor.com

