Elaichi Universe expands: After Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn for Vimal, Salman Khan comes on board Rajshree

It’s all happening right now in the advertisement world. Vimal pulled off a casting coup recently by bringing Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn together to endorse their elaichi products. The advertisement went viral, creating a noise across social media. And now, Bollywood Hungama has heard from a little birdie that Salman Khan has also come on board a premium Elaichi Brand. According to the source, Salman Khan has been roped in as the brand ambassador of Rajshree Elaichi.

“The paperwork is done and Salman is all set to shoot for an exclusive advertisement campaign within the next 10 days, taking a break from the Tiger 3 shoot. He came on board the campaign as the product is looking to change their image and expand their customer base by entering into the mouth fresher arena,” a source shared with Bollywood Hungama. He is being paid a hefty amount, in-fact, among the highest ever to a Bollywood celebrity to endorse a brand.

Likewise, even Shah Rukh Khan was paid a huge sum to endorse Vimal, and there are multiple more campaigns in the pipeline with SRK and Ajay. With the three Bollywood giants coming on board the Elaichi brand, we can safely say that an Elaichi Universe is in the making with Ajay Devgn being the pioneer and joined by SRK and Salman. Chalo, let’s all say, Zubaan Kesari.

Also Read: A MEGA ENTRY for Salman Khan in Russia to rescue Shah Rukh Khan from rivals in Pathan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results