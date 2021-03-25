Pierce Brosnan to play Dr. Fate in Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson has finally made his way to the world of superheroes. He is all set to begin shooting of Black Adam soon. Meanwhile, as he continues his training for the DC superhero, there's a new addition to the cast. Actor Pierce Brosnan has been roped in to star as DC hero Dr. Fate.

According to The Holywood Reporter, "Brosnan will play Kent Nelson, aka the good Dr. Fate, a son of an archeologist who was taught sorcery skills and given the magical Helmet of Fate. The character, created by Gardner Fox and Howard Sherman, is one of DC’s oldest characters, having first appeared in 1940’s More Fun Comics #5."

Speaking about the film and why he chose to do the role, Dwayne Johnson spoke at DC Fandome last year and said, "One of the main things that I always loved and admired about Black Adam was, number one, he was an antihero. He is an antihero. I love that. I love that the line is a little burred. I love that he doesn't walk a line. I love that he has his own sense of Black Adam justice."

"I also love the fact that his origins are that of a slave," Dwayne further said. "When the origins are that of somebody who was enslaved, as people enslaved his family and he felt the burdens and the pressures of a larger entity holding him down until he couldn't take it anymore. And when you come from that place, it's just a different energy that you have. So, I've always loved that about Black Adam, which informs how Black Adam operates, how he sees justice, how he delivers justice and I've always appreciated that about Black Adam."

The star-studded cast includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Black Adam was supposed to release in December, this year. But, it has been removed from this year's Warner Bros. slate.

