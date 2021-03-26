Neetu Kapoor calls Rishi Kapoor the worst dancer; says he had awful leg movement

Neetu Kapoor will be appearing in the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 for a special episode. On the show, the contestants will be paying tribute to late Rishi Kapoor. In the latest promo clip from the upcoming episode, Neetu is seen reacting to a video clip featuring her son and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

In the said clip, we hear Ranbir say that he was sent to learn classical music with his sister Riddhima when they were young but the coach said that he couldn not teach Ranbir as he was tone deaf. Riddhima on the other hand is heard saying that her mom Neetu is the ‘Iron Lady’ of the family.

In the promo clip we also see host Aditya Narayan complimenting Rishi Kapoor's dance skills. However, Neetu contradicts him saying that he was the worst dancer and danced only waist above and had awful leg movement. She recalled shooting 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu' song with Rishi and said that she wondered how bad a dancer he was at that time. She also said that his expressions and hand moveents were so good that nobody would notice his leg work.

