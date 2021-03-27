Kartik Aaryan posts a COVID selfie; comments on the night curfew in Maharashtra

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and has been under home quarantine ever since. On Saturday morning, he treated his fans with a sunkissed selfie.

Rocking a messy hair and beard and dressed in a red t-shirt in the picture. Kartik wrote along with the post, "Mera lockdown ho gaya. Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho gaya. (I got a lockdown. You all got a night curfew.)”

He also used the hashtags #CovidSelfie and #GlowingTvacha in his post.

His post comes hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister announced night curfew from Sunday, March 28 onwards . The curfew has been imposed in the state of Maharashtra in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The government has also instructed all malls to remain closed between 8 pm and 7 am.

Meanwhile, Kartik is among the many Bollywood celebrities who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in the recent past.

