Dia Mirza vacations with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi in Maldives; strikes a pose with step-daughter

Actress Dia Mirza is currently enjoying some downtime in Maldives with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. She has been sharing some pictures from her beach holiday and the photographer is none other than her husband.

The actress shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Cast Away’ let’s play ☀️ Our #JAMoment on a secluded island in the sun! What fun. Thank you @travelwithjourneylabel @jamanafaru_maldives for a another perfect day.”

She revealed that the pictures were taken by her husband Vaibhav. She captioned the post, “Photos by Him (Getting better).”

Along with them, Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter has also joined them on vacation. Take a look at the pictures.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

Dia Mirza married Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021. This seems to be their first vacation post their wedding.

ALSO READ: Newlywed Dia Mirza opts for pastel pink Anita Dongre anarkali set for post wedding celebration

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results