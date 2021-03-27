Fireworks, cake and more; Ram Charan gets a grand surprise on the sets of RRR on his birthday

Wishes are galore in the house of Ram Charan, as the actor, ringed in his 36th birthday today. Amongst all, one of the most special wishes came by the Team of RRR, who celebrated the day in all force.

Taking to their social media, the team shared, "A little surprise to our sweetest Ramaraju on our sets last night.. We hope you loved it,

@alwaysramcharan #HBDRamCharan #RRRMovie#RRR @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies".

In the video, it can be seen how the whole team of 'RRR' gathered around to wish the actor, in the best way possible. With a whole lot of fireworks, balloons, it looks like a celebration of a lifetime.

A little surprise to our sweetest Ramaraju on our sets last night.. We hope you loved it, @alwaysramcharan. ❤️???? #HBDRamCharan #RRRMoviehttps://t.co/s9rqHFiqL0 #RRR @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies

— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 27, 2021

Ever since the announcement of the Pan-India magnum-opus RRR, the audience has been waiting with a baited breath to witness the cinematic magic of the movie to unfold.

RRR features likes of Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt alongside Ram Charan and NTR Jr. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film is the director's next after the grand 'Baahubali' series. The film boasts of a great lineup of casts the movie promises to be a record breaker and huge blockbuster in the making.

RRR comes out in theatres on October 13, 2021.

ALSO READ: RRR: SS Rajamouli presents first look poster of Ram Charan as the ferocious Alluri Sita Ramaraju

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results