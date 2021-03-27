Rohit Shetty begins the final schedule of Cirkus; shares BTS picture with Ranveer Singh

The shoot of Rohit Shetty's next titled Cirkus is almost nearing a wrap. The filmmaker on Saturday announced that they are heading towards the final schedule of the film.
Rohit Shetty on Saturday took to his Instagram handle and shared a BTS picture of him and Ranveer Singh posing in a dimly lit room standing under the spotlight with a camera beside them. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "It's been a hell of a ride so far!And now… The final countdown begins! Heading towards the final schedule of CIRKUS"
