Honey Boo Boo: A Dollar Still Makes Her Holler

While we were busy thinking about Covid and other things…Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) grew up – a whole lot! She’s 15 now and in the 8th grade.(?) She is also either 4’4” or 4’11” tall – depending who you ask. Her mother June Shannon admits she blew all her TV money on drugs during the past year and recently got out of rehab. Just in time, the family is reuniting for yet another series: Mama June: Road to Redemption. In preparation for the new series, Alana has been investigating long nails and “stripper lashes” as you can see above.

Photo: Instagram

