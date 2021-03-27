Varun Dhawan and Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis goes on floor in the end of third quarter of 2021

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the shooting of Amar Kaushik's Bhediya. The film stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role and is currently being filmed in Arunachal Pradesh. Post the shooting of the film, Varun will begin the prep for Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis, produced by Maddock Films.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, producer Dinesh Vijan said that film requires Varun Dhawan to undergo rigorous training and the film should start in the end of third quarter of 2021. "Ekkis is the most ambitious project attempted by Maddock to date," says Vijan. "It requires rigorous prep that has already begun. Varun himself will commence prep for two and half months once he is done with Bhediya and other commitments. Sriram Raghavan is the captain of this grand ship, there’s a lot he wants to achieve here. Ekkis should go on floors till the end of the third quarter, and that’s all I can divulge for now."

After Badlapur, Varun Dhawan, Dinesh Vijan and Sriram Raghavan come together to tell the spectacular true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Kheterpal. The twenty-one year old who showed extreme bravery in the face of fierce and unrelenting attacks by the Pakistani military, Khetarpal was honored with India's most-prestigious and highest-standard military medal for courage and gallantry – the Param Vir Chakra, posthumously.

Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

