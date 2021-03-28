Color Of The Week – Pink: Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ranveer Singh set the summer vibe

This week, it’s all about fresh and bright with pink colours. It looks like Bollywood elebrities are ready to show off their summer wardrobe. From Ranveer Singh to Janhvi Kapoor, everyone was seen donnin pink outfits this week. Let’s check them out.

MOUNI ROY

The Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy is making us go crazy with her stylish outfits nowadays. The actress posted few pictures of herself on her Instagram page this week flaunting her sexyness in a hot pink satin dress with a square neck dress featuring fluffy balloon sleeves with side ruching. Her makeup was all smokey eyes and bright pink lips. She slayed it with effortless glam.

SHANAYA KAPOOR

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her debut on screen with Dharma Productions. Before that, she is already conquering our hearts with her fashion choices. She posted a series of pictures in a pink glittery backless mesh top with cowl drape neckline worth £155. She paired it up with Poster Girl's Winona wrap skirt and gold chain worth £320, keeping up her makeup all subtle and her wavy hair all open she looked stunning in pink.

JANHVI KAPOOR

Looks like Janhvi Kapoor is all busy enjoying her vacation in Los Angeles. After her recent release Roohi, she is in all chill mood. The actress posed in her chic style while exploring LA, she clicked in pink crop top adorned with baby pink trousers and white sneakers. The actress accessorised the outfit with a neckchain and loops. Keeping up with no makeup look and hair all open, the actress looked all fresh and seems to love the vacation vibes.

MIRA KAPOOR

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor also posed in pink colour this week. She shared a picture of herself donning two-toned coloured shirt adorned with white pants. The shirt featured baby pink colour on one side and bold pink on the other side with heart shaped cuts on the waist making it an extra special. She got the outfit from Essgee shop worth Rs. 3000. She went with all subtle makeuo and hair tied in a half ponytail.

DIA MIRZA

This week, the beautiful Dia Mirza also went playful with pink colour. The actress clicked in a beautiful pink white floral print saree. Keeping up with the traditional vibes, the actress went with all glam makeup and tied her hair in a messy bun.

RANVEER SINGH

We spotted this week, the fashion icon himself, Ranveer Singh along with his wife Deepika Padukone as they shared few adorable photos and video on their Instagram handles. We couldn't keep our eyes off this cuteness. Well talking about Ranveer Singh’s outfit, he was looking absolutely handsome in pink sweatshirt complementing his wife who was donning off tie-dye white co-ord suit.

KARAN JOHAR

Karan Johar was papped this week in a pink graphic sweatshirt which featured a tiger picture. The producer completed the look with pair of sunnies.

ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya Panday is all busy these days with her back-to-back shoots, but never misses a chances to skip her dance classes. This week, the actress was clicked at her dance class as she posed for the camera in a white tank crop top adorned with pink sweatpants. The actress accessorised the look with white-pink sneakers and a blue face mask. Keeping up with minimal makeup look, she went with her hair all open down from the top.

