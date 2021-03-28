Bhushan Kumar & Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad wins Taapsee Pannu a Filmfare award for Best Actor-Female

Undoubtedly one of the finest talents of her generation, Taapsee Pannu won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in A Leading Role- Female for Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad.
The star’s performance in the multi-award winning T-Series film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, not only made the critics sit up and take notice but was also well appreciated by audiences the nation over.
