Bhushan Kumar & Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad wins Taapsee Pannu a Filmfare award for Best Actor-Female

Undoubtedly one of the finest talents of her generation, Taapsee Pannu won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in A Leading Role- Female for Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad.

The star’s performance in the multi-award winning T-Series film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, not only made the critics sit up and take notice but was also well appreciated by audiences the nation over.

Thappad emerged the most celebrated film at the Filmfare awards this year with 7 prestigious awards including Best Film, Best Story, Best Actor-Female, Best Background Score, Best Editing, Best Sound Design and Best Playback Singer-Male.

