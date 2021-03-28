7 Holi songs that you probably aren’t familiar with

We all dig out the same old Holi songs like 'Holi Ke Din', 'Rang Barse' and more every year. How about trying these disarming Holi songs that you probably never heard?

1. JOGIRA HOLI KHELE NANDLAL (GODAAN)

Sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar composed this gem of a Holi song for this 1963 adaptation of Munshi Premchand’s Hindi literary classic. This traditional Holi song contains authentic sounds of celebration harnessed together by Mohammed Rafi’s intoxicating rendering. The chorus line adds to the mood of revellery.

2. DALENGE DALENGE RANG (MERA DOST)

Laxmikant-Pyarelal brought together Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh in this melodious, unusually subdued Holi song in this 1969 forgotten soundtrack which has some fabulous songs .

3. MAL DE GULAAL (KAMCHOR)

No sa-ra-ra-ra-ra. No Holi haiiiiiii. Just the two voices of Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar underlined by a quietly captivating chorus and a melody that favours a muted festivity. A very unusual Holi song composed by Rajesh Roshan.

4. KORA MAN KORI KAYA (LAKSHMI)



An absolute patakha of a Holi song composed by the underrated Usha Khanna. One of our rare female music composers, she infused a new life in the stereotypical Holi song with some unusual cadences and funky beats that did not sacrifice the traditional reet (ritual) for a modern heat. Lata Mangeshkarand Kishore Kumar sang for a spirited Raj Babbar and Reena Roy on screen.

5. NEELA PEELA HARA GULABI (AAP BETI)

Dream Girl Hema Malini’s most popular Holi song is the one in Sholay. But I much prefer this gorgeous Laxmikant Pyarelal composition where Lata Mangeshkar is joined by Mahendra Kapoor and Manna Dey. The consequent concoction is as heady as bhang.

6. KENU SANG KHELU HOLI

A traditional Holi number written by Meera Bai about lamenting instead of celebrating during Holi. Why does every Holi number have to be about revelry celebration and embracing love and togetherness? What about those who are not fortunate enough to be with their loved one on this colourful day? Hridaynath Mangeshkar composes this peerless song which his sister Lata Mangeshkar sings to supreme sublimity.

7. HOLI RE HOLI (PARAYA DHAN)

When it comes to unholy thoughts, this Holi this song takes the cake. This is the sexiest Holi song in Hindi cinema. The beats suggest an eroticism that no other Holi song can even dare to achieve. No surprise that Asha Bhosle sings like a quivering queenbee that she is. But to hear, Manna Dey sounding so laden with lust is a shock. This is RD Burman’s best Holi song, far superior to that awful Holi ke din in Sholay.

